Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Announces Earnings Results

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MLND traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,257. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLND. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

