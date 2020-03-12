Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Minerals Technologies worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 23,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

