MintCoin (MINT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 49.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. MintCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

