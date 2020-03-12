Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Lifted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,932 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,775 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 171,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

TAP opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

