Monolith (TKN) One Day Volume Hits $8,914.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. Monolith has a market cap of $3.01 million and $8,914.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00510603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.04801930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00044110 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00055495 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.