Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 54.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00630989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00012646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,566,766,089 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

