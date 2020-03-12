MVL (MVL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $101,546.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 33.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. MVL has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $101,546.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology, IDCM, Cashierest and CoinBene. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00521987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.92 or 0.04560771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00046736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006826 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00054649 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022568 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, UEX, IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

