NAGA (NGC) Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $744,136.57 and $564.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last week, NAGA has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00050003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00501314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.56 or 0.04579673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00054131 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00017185 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

