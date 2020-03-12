Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 112,241 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.71. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

