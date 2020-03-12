NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 112,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NRG Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 545,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.