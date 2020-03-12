Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Berenberg Bank

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price (up previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NUC opened at GBX 142 ($1.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. Nucleus Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 127 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 234 ($3.08).

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

