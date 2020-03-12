NULS Hits Market Cap of $9.59 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One NULS token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00002385 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, ChaoEX and DragonEX. NULS has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $2.32 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 58.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.02251343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00193819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,343,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,865,611 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, Kucoin, DragonEX, ChaoEX, OKEx, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

