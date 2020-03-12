Oakley Capital Investments’ (OCI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 225.99 ($2.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 318.45 ($4.19). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.50.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Dubens bought 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24). Also, insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($355,169.69).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.