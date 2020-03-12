Oakley Capital Investments’ (OCI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 225.99 ($2.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 318.45 ($4.19). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.50.
In other news, insider Peter Dubens bought 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24). Also, insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($355,169.69).
About Oakley Capital Investments
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
