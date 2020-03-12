Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,299.13 ($17.09).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,000.50 ($13.16) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 996.92 ($13.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Insiders have acquired 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,674 over the last 90 days.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.