Octoin Coin (OCC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 959.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $44,343.64 and $1.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded up 959.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.02159452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00185636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00041300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00106686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

