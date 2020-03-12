ODUWA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,109.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $214,356.95 and $43,109.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

