OmiseGO (OMG) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00009259 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, IDCM, Upbit and Gate.io. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $78.70 million and $121.87 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000428 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, GOPAX, Coinsuper, COSS, B2BX, CoinBene, Coinrail, IDAX, IDEX, Neraex, Liqui, IDCM, C2CX, HitBTC, Fatbtc, BigONE, CoinEx, Coinone, DDEX, Independent Reserve, Huobi, Kyber Network, Braziliex, Crex24, Bit-Z, Ethfinex, Ovis, TOPBTC, TDAX, CoinTiger, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, AirSwap, Poloniex, BitForex, DigiFinex, Tidex, Zebpay, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, FCoin, BitMart, ZB.COM, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Exmo, Livecoin, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, Iquant, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

