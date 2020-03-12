Open Trading Network Trading Down 51.1% Over Last Week (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $9,289.31 and $88.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

