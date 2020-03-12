Opus (OPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,910.01

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Opus has traded 77.3% higher against the US dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $130,910.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.02224912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00196663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00117279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opus

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

