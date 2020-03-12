Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-1.28 EPS.

ORCL stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 24,098,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,035,104. The stock has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

