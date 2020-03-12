Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 24,098,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,035,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.