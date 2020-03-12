ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.01% of ORBCOMM worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

ORBC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 47,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,484. The firm has a market cap of $150.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. On average, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

