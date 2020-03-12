Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 812,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVID. ValuEngine cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

