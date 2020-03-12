OWNDATA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,557.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $287,922.45 and approximately $12,557.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002749 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00033218 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00381070 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00001014 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00011084 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00012855 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.