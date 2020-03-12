P2P Global Network (P2PX) Achieves Market Cap of $12,701.79

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One P2P Global Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinlim. P2P Global Network has a total market capitalization of $12,701.79 and approximately $323.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, P2P Global Network has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002749 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00033218 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00381070 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00001014 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00011084 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00012855 BTC.

P2P Global Network Profile

P2P Global Network (P2PX) is a token. P2P Global Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,579,999 tokens. P2P Global Network’s official website is www.p2pglobal.io. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. P2P Global Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

P2P Global Network Token Trading

P2P Global Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Global Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy P2P Global Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

