Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Buys $91,250.00 in Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PCRX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. 2,227,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,300. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -118.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.