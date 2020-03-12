PAL Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $848.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded down 60.5% against the US dollar. PAL Network has a market cap of $76,435.93 and approximately $848.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, CoinBene, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAL Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.02251343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00193819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET.

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Kyber Network, DOBI trade, Bilaxy, DEx.top and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAL Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.