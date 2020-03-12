Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

