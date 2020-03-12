Pascal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,731.00 (PASC)

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Pascal coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX, Poloniex and TOKOK. In the last week, Pascal has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pascal has a total market cap of $857,775.18 and $9,731.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.02184618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00179443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00038550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Pascal (PASC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 30,781,400 coins. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Pascal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX, Poloniex and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.

