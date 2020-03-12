Patron Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Exrates, HitBTC and CoinBene. Patron has a total market capitalization of $22,193.37 and $105.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,492,868 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN, IDAX, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

