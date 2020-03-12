Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 2.6% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.