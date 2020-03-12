Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.70) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,082.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,001.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,575 ($20.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.91).

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total value of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

