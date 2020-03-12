Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ascential to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded Ascential to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ascential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.60 ($5.76).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.42) on Thursday. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 358.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.95.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

