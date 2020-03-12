Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.86. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.