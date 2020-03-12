Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 15,942 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016,349. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

