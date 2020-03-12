Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of PFE traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 59,502,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,694,131. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

