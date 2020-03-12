Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $25.23 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $13.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.81. 40,249,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,456,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

