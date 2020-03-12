Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $42.90 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 54,447 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,098,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

