Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 15,000 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $13.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.81. 40,131,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,456,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

