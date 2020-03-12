PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 70.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $436,404.78 and $3.67 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,646.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.03169254 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00831689 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00028883 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.