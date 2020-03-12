Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

PLU stock opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Plateau Energy Metals has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.74.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

