PlayChip (PLA) Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $424.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00507763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 61% against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.04426546 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018411 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00051144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00025097 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

