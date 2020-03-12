Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $651,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,907 shares of company stock worth $16,311,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.86. 29,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

