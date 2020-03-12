President Energy (LON:PPC) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded President Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on President Energy from GBX 8.50 ($0.11) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of President Energy stock opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Thursday. President Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

