PRiVCY (PRIV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 43.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $21,349.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00069795 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

