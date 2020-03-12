PRIZM (PZM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $501,484.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $105.07 million and approximately $501,484.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.03359104 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00002183 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00875291 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000667 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013226 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00031162 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.