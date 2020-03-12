Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Harold E. Selick Buys 12,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Harold E. Selick purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,577. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTGX traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 194,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $207.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

