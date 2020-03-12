Proton Token (PTT) Tops One Day Volume of $67,272.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Proton Token has traded 59.8% lower against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $294,067.69 and approximately $67,272.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, FCoin and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BitForex, BCEX, CoinTiger, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

