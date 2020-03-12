Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Lowered to GBX 420 at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s current price.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Provident Financial to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 489.75 ($6.44).

PFG opened at GBX 294.90 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 432.05. The stock has a market cap of $873.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

