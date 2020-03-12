Proxeus (XES) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Proxeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $420,005.76 and $793.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proxeus has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

